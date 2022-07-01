Search underway for next GHC President

The Grays Harbor College recently held their graduation for this year, but they are now looking towards the future of the college and who will lead it.
This spring, the Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees announced the search for the next GHC president, as Dr. Ed Brewster, who served as president from 2004 to 2016 and as interim president since 2020, will return to retirement at the end of the 2023 school year.
Dr. Paula Akerlund, Grays Harbor College Presidential Search Chair and Board of Trustees Vice Chair, tells KXRO that this process follows input from community members about the qualities and characteristics needed in GHC’s next leader.
Dr. Akerlund said that using that feedback, the board has created a Presidential Profile that they feel best outlines the skills and qualifications that the next leader should possess.
As part of the report, they say that the next President should demonstrate experience in educational leadership, be an “effective communicator, listener, and advocate with strong interpersonal skills”, have a history of demonstrating community engagement in a rural setting, and other traits.
Along with that experience, the Presidential Profile also shares information about the college and outlines the process for applying for the position.
Applications are now being sought.
Visit GHC’s Presidential Search website to view a copy of the Presidential Profile, and please feel free to share this document with anyone who may be interested.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the search for GHC’s next president, please contact Lisa Krause at [email protected].
If you know an individual who you feel would be a good fit for the role of GHC’s president, contact GHC’s search consultants at [email protected] or [email protected].