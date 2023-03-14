Search is on for suspect in fatal Moclips shooting

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 62-year-old suspect in a Monday fatal shooting.

According to the agency, on Monday at approximately 1:40pm, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Moclips for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found a 59-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A deputy from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, an officer from the Quinault Police Department, and Fire District 8 personnel attempted life saving measures, but the man died shortly after being transported from the scene.

Officers from the Hoquiam Police Department, Quinault Police Department, and the Aberdeen Police Department assisted in securing the scene, and attempting to locate the suspect.

Deputies have identified the suspect as 62-year-old Rufas A. Phelps III.

Phelps reportedly fled the scene shortly after the incident.

Investigators believe that an argument over a property dispute led to the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently following up on leads attempting to locate Phelps.

“Phelps should be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to approach him. “

If you see Phelps or know where he is located, please call 911. If you have information or leads on the case you can email detectives at [email protected].