KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Search is on for suspect in fatal Moclips shooting

March 14, 2023 10:27AM PDT
Share
Photo from Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office - Edited for size by KXRO

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 62-year-old suspect in a Monday fatal shooting.

According to the agency, on Monday at approximately 1:40pm, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Otis Avenue in Moclips for the report of a shooting. 

When they arrived, deputies found a 59-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A deputy from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, an officer from the Quinault Police Department, and Fire District 8 personnel attempted life saving measures, but the man died shortly after being transported from the scene.

Officers from the Hoquiam Police Department, Quinault Police Department, and the Aberdeen Police Department assisted in securing the scene, and attempting to locate the suspect. 

Deputies have identified the suspect as 62-year-old Rufas A. Phelps III. 

Photo from Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office – Original

Phelps reportedly fled the scene shortly after the incident. 

Investigators believe that an argument over a property dispute led to the shooting.  

The Sheriff’s Office is currently following up on leads attempting to locate Phelps. 

“Phelps should be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to approach him. “

If you see Phelps or know where he is located, please call 911. If you have information or leads on the case you can email detectives at [email protected].

Most Popular Posts

1

Company: A Musical Comedy Opens This Weekend At The Bishop Center
2

Dierks Bentley at The White River Amphitheatre On Aug. 26th
3

Information meeting for registration at Grays Harbor College on Thursday
4

Speeding and icy roads lead to East County accident
5

Proposed bill would ban right-hand turns at certain red lights

Recently Played

How It Oughta BeShane Profitt (new Artist)
3:56pm
Something In The OrangeZach Bryan
3:46pm
What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
3:43pm
ThenBrad Paisley
3:36pm
3:31pm
View Full Playlist