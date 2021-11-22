Search for next ASD Superintendent will include community input
Community input is being sought in search for the next Aberdeen School District Superintendent.
The school district announced that McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, the consultant firm hired by the School Board to assist in the search for the next superintendent, will be in the District the week of Dec. 6 to meet with stakeholder groups.
Dr. Nathan McCann is scheduled to facilitate a Community Forum at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
Residents can attend in-person at the AHS Auditorium or remotely via Zoom. Additional information about the remote option will be posted when it becomes available.
There will also be meetings with principals, teachers, staff and students. The information collected will assist the School Board in developing the job description and recruitment brochure.
For those that can’t attend the forum, McPherson & Jacobson will be collecting input through an online survey Dec. 6-15.