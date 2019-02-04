School Delays for Monday, February 4.
-Updated as necessary-
Grays Harbor:
Aberdeen School District: 2 hour delay, no AM preschool
Cosmopolis School District: 2 hour delay, no AM preschool
Elma: 2 hour delay, no AM preschool
Hoquiam School District: 2 hour delay, no AM preschool
Lake Quinault School District: 2 hour delay, no AM preschool transportation
Mary M. Knight: 2 hour delay
Montesano School District: 2 hour delay, field trips cancelled
North Beach School District: CLOSED
Oakville School District: 2 hour delay
Ocosta School District: 2 hour delay, no AM preschool
Rochester School District: 2 hour delay, no AM preschool
Satsop School School District: 2 hour delay
St. Mary’s School: 2 hours late
Taholah School District: Closed
Wishkah Valley School District: 2 hour delay
Grays Harbor College: All GHC campuses open at 10:00am. Classes before 10am are cancelled, Instructional technology classes will begin at 10:00am.
Pacific County:
Ocean Beach School District: CLOSED
Raymond School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool
South Bend School District: 2 hour delay, No AM preschool
Willapa Valley School District: 2 hour delay, no AM preschool
