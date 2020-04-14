Scammers using PUD phone numbers to try to appear legitimate
Aberdeen, WA – Scammers are again making calls to Grays Harbor PUD customers using PUD numbers to make the calls appear legitimate.
The PUD tells KXRO that in the last week, multiple customers have reported that they received a phone call from a number that looks to be from the PUD.
Once on the line, the callers demand immediate payment on an account they claim to be overdue and threaten to shut off power unless a payment is made.
Communications Director Ian Cope says “This scam is very similar to ones attempted in the past, but given the current climate caused by the COVID-19 response, tensions are running higher than normal and scammers are pushing people to make a rash decision.”
Recipients of such fraudulent phone calls should under no circumstances agree to send money or give bank account, credit card, or other personal information.
Customers are instead advised to immediately contact PUD Customer Service at 360-532-4220 to verify the claim.