SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center opening in Aberdeen March 14-15
A Disaster Loan Outreach Center is opening in Grays Harbor next week.
The Small Business Administration and Director Tanya N. Garfield announced on Thursday that an SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be opening in Aberdeen “to help meet the needs of businesses and individuals who were affected by winter weather and flooding that occurred Jan. 5-16, 2022”.
“SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their electronic loan application,” Garfield continued. The center will be open on the days and times indicated. No appointment is necessary.
The SBA will operate the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Rotary Log Pavilion on March 14 and 15.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
Disaster Loan Outreach Center
Rotary Log Pavilion
1401 Sargent Blvd.
Aberdeen, WA 98520
Opens 8 a.m. Monday, March 14
Monday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Closes 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations are able to borrow up to $2 million from the SBA to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
SBA are also able to lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.
SBA disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
These are loans and must be repaid.
Interest rates can be as low as 2.83 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.438 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to apply for property damage is April 18, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Nov. 15, 2022.