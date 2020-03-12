Satsop River Bridge work will require closures
Bridge cleaning will cause some lane closures near Elma next week.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting anyone traveling over the Satsop River that annual bridge cleaning is coming.
Due to the cleaning, travelers can expect single lane closures while crews low-pressure wash the bridge and perform other maintenance work.
Work Schedule
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
- Westbound US 12 reduced a single lane approaching the Satsop River Bridge.
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18
- Eastbound US 12 reduced to a single lane approaching the Satsop River Bridge.
This work is part of WSDOT’s ongoing bridge cleaning and inspection program, which looks to combine cost effective strategies to maximize the useful life of bridges.
Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destinations.