Satsop Business Park video tour earns award from WA Public Ports Association

The Port of Grays Harbor’s Satsop Historic Video Tours took home the Washington Public Ports Association’s Community Outreach Award at its Spring Meeting recently, according to the local port.

The Community Outreach Award recognizes a Port effort or project that engages the citizens of the port district in a positive manner on a community issue.

The five-part video series was released last June in celebration of the Satsop Business Park’s 10-year anniversary as a Port facility. The videos take viewers on a tour of many of the off-limits structures and restricted sites of the unfinished nuclear power plant including both cooling towers, the reactor building, and the turbine building.

“We very much appreciate WPPA’s recognition as the Port Commission is extremely proud of our staff and these well-executed videos,” stated Port Commission President Phil Papac. “These videos have proven to be an outstanding tool in sharing Satsop’s unique history, while allowing staff to focus on Satsop’s future as a growing and diverse Business Park.”

The videos were funded by a grant from the Grays Harbor County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and produced by local media company Capture.Share.Repeat.

The videos have been viewed more than 1,400 times since their posting 10 months ago, allowing for far broader public outreach than the walking tours before them.

The Satsop Historic Videos are available on the Port’s website or on the Port’s YouTube channel.

More information on the Port of Grays Harbor’s facilities and operations is available at portofgraysharbor.com or satsop.com.