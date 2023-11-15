Salvation Army red kettles to be out in community starting this weekend

The Aberdeen Salvation Army will officially begin their Red Kettle Campaign on Saturday.

Residents will once again see the red kettles and hear the sound of the Salvation Army bell ringers in front of numerous businesses throughout the area in an effort to raise funds.

The national Salvation Army notes that they first started using a kettle for donations in 1891.

Local Service Center Coordinator Kim Gilbert told KXRO that the kettle campaign is the primary source of funds for Salvation Army activities throughout the year.

The local Salvation Army is still looking for residents, students, or local businesses looking to ring the bells, either as volunteers or to earn some additional funds during the holiday season.

Volunteers can sign up for a minimum shift of two hours, or sign up for a longer period as a group or individually.

Bell ringers can also be paid for their time.

You will see bell ringers throughout Grays Harbor in front of businesses into the holidays accepting cash and change donations, or you will be able to donate using a QR code found at the kettles.

“Donations in the red kettle stay local – directly impacting the lives of your neighbors by helping them in their time of need. When you ring the bell, you’re making change happen.”

You can register to be a local bell ringer online at https://aberdeen.salvationarmy.org

Donations can be made directly to the local Salvation Army at the kettles, in-person at their headquarters at 215 N. G Street in Aberdeen, or online.

Donations can be tax deductible.