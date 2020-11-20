Salvation Army holding virtual Kettle Klash and looking for volunteers
Aberdeen, WA – The Salvation Army will be unable to have their Kettle Klash Luncheon due to COVID-19 but they are going virtual to raise funds.
They say that they have a virtual Kettle Klash that is live now.
At GraysharborRedkettle.org you can donate to a kettle of your choice or an overall donation.
You can also be a captain and help raise money in your own Kettle.
Their bell ringers will be out ringing this year, using extra precautions due to COVID-19 guidelines.
They say the ringers will be wearing masks, standing 6 feet from the Kettle, and sanitizing regularly.
The Salvation Army says they are also in need of more bell ringer volunteers.
The local chapter says that families need them more than ever and that they have 25 families that are in need for Christmas gifts for their children through the Salvation Army.
For any additional information please contact Service Center Coordinator, Kelly Painter at 360.533.1062