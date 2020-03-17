Salmon season-setting process meetings will continue digitally

WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that it will shift public meetings to online or phone-based formats lasting through the first week of April, in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19/coronavirus.

“We are dedicated to providing an opportunity for the public to share their feedback on our work – that hasn’t changed,” said Kelly Susewind, WDFW director. “We encourage people to use the alternate methods we’re providing so they can still ensure that their voices are heard. We commit to giving these comments all the weight that our constituents convey when they participate in person. We’re taking the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state seriously and are thinking of the well-being of all Washingtonians as we make these difficult decisions.”

Public meetings held as part of an annual process to set salmon seasons, commonly referred to as North of Falcon, will continue virtually.

More information about tuning in to North of Falcon season-setting meetings will be available and regularly updated at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon.

Updated information on WDFW commission meetings, advisory group meetings, and other public meetings is available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/get-involved/calendar.

Here you can find updates, including a possible extension of how long these restrictions may last.

Persons with disabilities who need to receive this information in an alternative format or who need reasonable accommodations to participate in WDFW-sponsored public meetings or other activities may contact Dolores Noyes by phone (360-902-2349), TTY (360-902-2207), or email (dolores.noyes@dfw.wa.gov). For more information, see https://wdfw.wa.gov/accessibility/requests-accommodation.