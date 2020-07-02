“Safe Start” proclamation extended an additional week.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a brief extension of the Safe Start proclamation until July 9, in anticipation of additional modifications that will be made early next week.
This Proclamation extends all of the provisions of previous versions, although it provides minor clarifications and adds requirements for employers to cooperate with public health authorities in the investigation of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks; cooperate with the implementation of infection control measures; comply with all public health authority orders and directives; and comply with all Department of Labor & Industries interpretive guidance, regulations and rules.
The updated proclamation states that until there is an effective vaccine, effective treatment or herd immunity, it is crucial to continue to maintain some level of community interventions to suppress the spread of COVID-19 throughout all phases of recovery.
Inslee says that residents should, or must in some cases, continue to engage in personal protective behaviors including maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings in public, in addition to other safety measures.
Inslee also reminds everyone that a violation of this order could result in criminal charges, and that if people fail to comply with the requirements of the phased reopening, rules may be rolled back and counties could phase down.
Updated Safe Start guidance will be issued.
Safe Start Extension — 20-25.5
Read the full proclamation here.