      Weather Alert

Russell Dickerson Just Announced At The WA State Fair!

Apr 6, 2022 @ 11:07am

Russell Dickerson with special guest Niko Moon, has just been announced for the WA State Fair!

Russell Takes the stage on Monday Sept 12th at this years WA State Fair!

Ticket go Sale Saturday April 9th at 10 am OR use our special Kix 95.3 pre-sale code and get your tickets right now!!  Just click HERE!! and use code word “radio

TAGS
Russell Dickerson WA State Fair
April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
Most Popular Posts
Check Out Some Recent Episodes of Facebook Showdown!
Kids Camp Starts April 5th At Immanuel Baptist Church In Hoquiam
Washington creative sector’s response to the end of indoor mask mandates
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor Transit team up to distribute free COVID-19 tests
Local youth “bottle tagging” campaign targets adults who provide alcohol, marijuana to kids
Connect With Us Listen To Us On