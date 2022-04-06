Weather Alert
Playlist
The KIX Morning Show w/ The Luceman
Russell Dickerson Just Announced At The WA State Fair!
Apr 6, 2022 @ 11:07am
Russell Dickerson with special guest Niko Moon, has just been announced for the WA State Fair!
Russell Takes the stage on Monday Sept 12th at this years WA State Fair!
Ticket go Sale Saturday April 9th at 10 am OR use our special Kix 95.3 pre-sale code and get your tickets right now!! Just click
HERE!!
and use code word “
radio
“
Russell Dickerson
WA State Fair
