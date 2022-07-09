      Weather Alert

Rollover accident takes life of local woman

Jul 8, 2022 @ 7:10pm

A Copalis Beach woman died in a rollover accident.

The Washington State Patrol sent notice on Friday afternoon that 48-year-old Darolyn Theel died following an accident on State Route 109 outside Hoquiam.

According to the release, Theel was driving north on SR 109 when her 2003 Honda Pilot left the roadway. 

The vehicle reportedly rolled several times, ejecting the driver, before coming to rest on its side in the ditch.

WSP says that Theel died at the scene. Next of kin were notified.

The roadway was fully blocked for approximately four hours.

