Rokfest 9 is set For November 9th!

Oct 31, 2019 @ 11:49am
From left: Luceman, Don Stone & Duke Harner

Don Stone & Duke Harner of the local bands “Six Pack Pretty” & Black Ice” stopped by to talk about Rokfest which is happening on Saturday November 9th at Charlies Sports Bar in Montesano!

The Festivities start at 8 pm and the guys talked to the Luceman about going into their 9th year to remember their friend, the late Jeff Sanford, and support a cause that was near and dear to their friend heart!  Check out the interview below!

 

If you would like to donate an item to be raffled off at Rokfest with proceeds going to benefit the South Pacific County Humane Society, you can message the guys through the Six Pack Pretty Facebook page by clicking HERE!

For learn more about the South Pacific County Humane Society check out their facebook page at this LINK!

 

