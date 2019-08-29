Rodney Atkins Talks Family, Music, & Gets “Caught Up In The Country”
Curb recording artist Rodney Atkins took time out of his busy schedule to talk to Kix 95.3’s Morning show host The Luceman about his new single “Thank God For You” his new Album “Caught up In The Country” His brand new baby boy, and his long career in country music!
The interview is posted below also check out Rodney Atkins’s videos for “Caught Up In The Country” and the lyric video for “Thank God For You” Below as well!
Check out Rodney Atkins’s New album “Caught Up In The Country” from Curb Records wherever you get your music and visit Rodney’s Official website HERE!
Be sure to go see Rodney Atkins when he hits the Northwest on Thursday November 21st at the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort Doors in the Clearwater Event Center Doors Open 7pm Show Starts 8pm! Get Tickets Here!