Rock of Ages opens this week at GHC

Grays Harbor College will raise the curtain on the popular jukebox musical, “Rock of Ages,” on Thursday, July 21 at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts.
The Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite tells the tale of a small-town girl with Hollywood dreams, who meets a big city boy chasing his rock star fantasies on the infamous Sunset Strip in L.A.
Featuring the historic Bourbon Room as the backdrop, “Rock of Ages” shows a love story unfolding where the biggest names in rock got their start, all told through classic rock hits by Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, Poison, and more.
“It is exciting to have a summer musical back on the Bishop Center stage after a four-year hiatus,” said director Paige Mellon-Jackson. “The cast and crew have been working hard these last six weeks to bring this show to live and they are ready to rock!”
“Rock of Ages” runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts.
Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. for the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday showings and 2 p.m. for the Sunday show. This show features adult language and content.
This production of “Rock of Ages” is sponsored by the Grays Harbor College Foundation.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets are available in advance at ghc.edu/bishop, by calling 360-538-4066, or purchased at the door.