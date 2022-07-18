Rock Of Ages Opens at the Bishop Center This Thursday

Cast members Libby Carrico, Noah Johnson, & Casey Bronson stopped by the Kix morning show to talk about “Rock of Ages” The musical which opens at the Bishop Center at Grays Harbor College this Thursday 7/21/2022 Kix 95.3’s very own Luceman also has a role in this production! Check out the interview below!
Rock of Ages Pt 1
Rock of Ages Pt 2
Get your Tickets to see Rock of Ages HERE!!
Show dates
Rock of Ages: Just a small-town girl with Hollywood dreams meets a big-city boy chasing his rock-star fantasies on the infamous sunset strip in L.A. With the historic Bourbon Room as the backdrop, their love story unfolds right where the biggest names in rock got their start — all told through the mind-blowing hits of Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, Poison and more.
Go back to when rock was king, and every song was a kingmaker. Relive some of the biggest, baddest rock songs of all time including “Just Like Paradise,” “Sister Christian,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and a whole lot more.
Adult Language and Content
Adults $25
Students $15