Robert Gray and Stevens elementary schools move to remote learning
The Aberdeen School District announced on Wednesday that effective Thursday, Sep 23, 2021 both Stevens and Robert Gray elementary schools will move to remote instruction.
According to the announcement, the decision was made due to the high level of COVID-related absences at the schools.
The change takes effect Thursday, and will run through Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Currently the plan is for students to return to campus on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Students will have assignments for a self-directed day of study on Thursday and remote classrooms are set to begin on Friday.
The district stated that:
- Chromebook checkout: Thursday, September 23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 5:30 -7:00 pm at the school
- Students stay home beginning Thursday, September 23 – complete assigned work
- Beginning on Friday, September 24 – all students log onto Canvas and should plan for a regular school day, beginning at 8:40 a.m. for Robert Gray and 8:55 a.m. for Stevens.
- Both schools reopen: Friday, October 8th.
Detailed letters are going home with students regarding the change.