Road work will create delays June 1 near Montesano

May 31, 2024 8:32AM PDT
Photo created by KXRO

An upcoming traffic shift on US 12 at Monte-Brady Road in Montesano will include temporary changes to the lanes and intersection.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 1, crews will work to move eastbound US 12 onto a temporary single lane crossing over the median. 

Travelers can expect a rolling slowdown during the traffic shift.

Once complete, one lane in each direction will remain open on the westbound side of the highway. 

The shift allows crews to build a new bridge for eastbound travel.

Temporary changes to the Monte-Brady Road intersection:

  • Eastbound US 12 off-ramp to the Monte-Brady Road will temporarily close.
  • Right turns will be available from the Monte-Brady Road to eastbound US 12.
  • Left turn restrictions will continue until construction is complete.

Work is weather-dependent and subject to change. 

This work is part of a series of traffic shifts happening this spring and summer for fish habitat work under US 12 and SR 8 in Grays Harbor County. 

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get the latest information about road projects in Grays Harbor County.

Advance notice and real-time information are available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

