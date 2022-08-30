KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Road work outside Ocean Shores will see delays this week

August 30, 2022 7:26AM PDT
Work on SR 115 between Ocean Shores and SR 109 will continue this week, but the project is nearing completion.

Travelers who use State Route 115 will want to add at least 20 minutes of additional travel time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT says that each day Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1 from 6 am to 6 pm, crews will continue work that extends the life of the highway.  

To help keep Labor Day weekend traffic moving, no work is scheduled Friday, Sept. 2.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and avoid distractions while driving in the work zone, giving road crews the room that they need to work.

Crews will return to the highway in approximately three weeks to install permanent lane markings.

Sign up to get email alerts advance notification of major roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County.  Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT regional Twitter account.

