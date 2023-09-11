Road projects in Grays Harbor ending as Pacific work starts

While one road project north of Hoquiam is beginning to return to normal following fish passage work, another project in Pacific County is just kicking off.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that the work on US 101 between Hoquiam and Humptulips is heading toward completion, with one-lane bypass roads around three separate work zones set to be removed.

Beginning today, crews will begin a month-long effort to return traffic to the highway at each location.

Traffic returned to original highway is scheduled for:

Monday, Sept. 11 – North of Youmans Road at milepost 103.6

Wednesday, Sept 20 – North of McNutt Road at milepost 111.3

Friday, Sept. 22 – North of Youmans Road at milepost 102.9

The bypass roads kept people moving as crews excavated the highway to replace culverts. Each culvert was a barrier to fish.

People will continue to see one-way alternating traffic at all three locations and a reduced speed limit after traffic is returned to the highway. The speed limit will be restored by the end of September.

After all other work is completed, both lanes will reopen around the clock.

During summer 2023, this project removed six barriers to fish under US 101.

—————————-

While Grays Harbor traffic is returning to normal, Pacific County work at the south end of the county will bring delays.

Daytime travelers who use State Route 4 near Grays River, should plan ahead.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 11, maintenance crews will utilize single lane closures, flaggers and a pilot car for work to smooth and repair a five-mile stretch of SR 4, between Kandoll and Loop Roads, in Pacific County.

What to expect

Monday, Sept. 11 to Thursday, Sept. 14:

Monday, Sept. 18 to Thursday, Sept. 21:

Travelers in both directions of SR 4, between Kandoll and Loop Roads, will alternate intermittently through a single lane with flaggers and follow a pilot car through the work zone daily, from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected when flaggers are present.

Maintenance crews will work to grind and smooth ruts, fill potholes and add lane markers, extending the life of the highway.

As with any highway maintenance and construction project, travelers must exercise caution through the work zone. To keep both road users and road workers safe, travelers are asked to have patience and obey advanced warning signs.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and real-time map .