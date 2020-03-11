Road closures and detours planned in Ocean Shores this month
Waterline work will close two roads in Ocean Shores.
In an announcement from Public Works Director Nick Bird, he says that the City of Ocean Shores will be conducting waterline work near the bridges on Albatross Avenue and East Chance A La Mer in March.
Because of this work, it would mean two separate roadway closures.
Bird says that this work must be complete before bridge repair efforts are conducted in April.
Closures will occur on:
- March 18, 2020 – Albatross Ave NE will be closed between Sunset Ave. NE to East Chance A La Mer NE from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
- March 25, 2020 – East Chance A La Mer NE will be closed between Cardinal St. NE to Ozette St. NE from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Detour routes will be setup for both closures.
Water customers in the localized areas may have water service disrupted during the closures.
Impacted customers will be notified by door hangers on the Monday prior to the scheduled service outage.
Questions and comments regarding this project can be directed to Matt Tobert at (360) 940-7535 or mtobert@osgov.com.