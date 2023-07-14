Riverside Bridge closures CANCELLED July 17-19

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that nighttime travelers on northbound US 101 in Hoquiam will not have to detour July 17-19.

The overnight Riverside Bridge closures have been cancelled and the bridge will remain open to travelers.

The night closures will be rescheduled when the materials needed for the work become available.

Drivers will continue to see daytime single-lane closures on the bridge as crews work to upgrade the machine rooms.

WSDOT will provide advance notice of the new closure schedule on the WSDOT app and real-time map.