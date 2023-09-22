Riverside Bridge closing overnight Sept. 25-28

Riverside Bridge night closures are planned for next week.

Travelers who use northbound US 101 in Hoquiam are encouraged to plan for several nights of bridge closures.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Riverside Bridge will close to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while crews complete repairs to the machine rooms.

From Monday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 28, the Riverside Bridge will close between 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each day.

A signed detour will direct travelers onto the US 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge.

Flaggers will alternate traffic on the Simpson Avenue Bridge to keep people moving.

This work will complete the project to upgrade the machine rooms that help operate the bridge.

The closures were initially planned for July. The contractor had to reschedule due a manufacturing delay of materials.

To help travelers plan ahead, real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map. Sign up for email updates to get the latest information on road construction in Grays Harbor County.