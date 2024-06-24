KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Residents invited to candidate forum watch party at GHC

June 24, 2024 8:25AM PDT
Logos from AARP and GHC

Local residents are invited to a watch party as part of a candidate forum for the 6th Congressional District race.

On Friday, June 28th, AARP Washington, in coordination with the Key Peninsula News and The Mustard Seed Project of Key Peninsula, are hosting a candidate forum for the 6th Congressional District open seat.

AARP is calling on all candidates to pay attention to the issues that matter to voters 50+ and their families, like offering solutions to protect Social Security and supporting family caregivers.

The event will be in person at the Key Peninsula Civic Center, with a watch party at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen. The GHC event will be held in the Gene Schermer Instructional Building, Room #4134 A/B. according to AARP Washington. 

The event will also be broadcast live on AARP Washington’s YouTube and Facebook page to ensure Washingtonians across the 6th Congressional District can hear from their candidates.

All registered candidates have been confirmed, including 

  • Janis Clark (R)
  • Hilary Franz (D)
  • Drew MacEwan (R)
  • J. Graham Ralston (I)
  • Emily Randall (D)

Lisa Bryan, Executive Editor of Key Peninsula News, will moderate the event.

 

RSVP is requested. Residents can submit questions alongside their registration.

https://events.aarp.org/event/1fed4cb5-c963-4e2c-a36f-ce116086059e/summary

 

WHAT: 6th Congressional District Candidate Forum

WHEN: Friday, June 28th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Key Peninsula Civic Center (in person), Grays Harbor College (watch party), and live broadcast on youtube.com/aarpwashington and facebook.com/aarpwa

WHO: Candidates – Janis Clark (R), Hilary Franz (D), Drew MacEwan (R), J. Graham Ralston (I), and Emily Randall (D). With Lisa Bryan, Executive Editor, Key Peninsula News and Marguerite Ro, State Director, AARP Washington.

 

Image from AARP Washington

