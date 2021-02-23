Residents alerted after effluent discharged into Grays Harbor
Sewage discharged into Grays Harbor has Aberdeen officials warning the public to be aware before using the local waters.
Aberdeen City Engineer Kris Koski issued a notice saying that recent intense rainfall caused higher than normal flows to enter the City of Aberdeen’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. When this occurred, it caused a reduction of the quality of effluent being discharged to Grays Harbor.
The City says that they have notified the Washington State Department of Ecology, Washington State Department of Health, Grays Harbor County Public Health & Social Services, and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management of the occurrence.
At this time they are advising the public to check with regulatory agencies prior to fishing, harvesting shellfish, or swimming in tidal waters in the vicinity of Grays Harbor.
“Shellfish closure information can be found on the Department of Health’s Growing Area Closure Report and current classification information can be viewed on the Department of Health’s Commercial Shellfish Map Viewer.
Recreational shellfish harvesting information is available on the Department of Health’s Shellfish Safety Map.”