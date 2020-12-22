      Weather Alert

Residential burglar was arrested inside Aberdeen home

Dec 22, 2020 @ 7:04am

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, they were called on Sunday to the report of a burglary in progress in the Bel Aire neighborhood. 

When officers arrived, they found a broken window with a brick inside the home.

The K9 unit was called, and after giving commands to anyone inside to exit the building with no response, K9 Officer Pearsall sent Police Dog Ronin inside.

Ronin located the suspect, a 28-year-old Aberdeen resident, hiding in a second floor room behind a closed door. 

The man was arrested and treated at the scene by Aberdeen Fire Paramedics before being transported to the Aberdeen Jail.

He was booked on charges of Residential Burglary, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

