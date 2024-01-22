KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Report shows participation/spending data on fishing, hunting, and wildlife recreation

January 22, 2024 7:09AM PST
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released participation and spending data about fishing, hunting, and associated wildlife recreation in Washington in 2022.

The data, collected during a national survey by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, documented the number of hunters, anglers, wildlife watchers, and related outdoor recreationists in Washington and collected demographic information about participants.

The survey also quantified consumer spending related to these activities and how much time participants spent hunting, fishing, watching wildlife, or participating in other wildlife-related recreation activities in 2022.

Survey results showed that approximately 290,000 people went hunting, 1.2 million people went fishing, and 6.2 million people watched wildlife in Washington in 2022. 

Participants spent more than $9 billion dollars on equipment and trip-related expenses across all activities during this timeframe. 

In 2022, 4.4 million Washingtonians – 72% of the state’s population – participated in wildlife-related recreation, and 2.5 million traveled at least a mile from their homes to do so.

“Activities made possible through WDFW’s stewardship of fish, wildlife, and ecosystems have a significant impact on Washington’s economy,” said Director Kelly Susewind. “Conserving fish, wildlife, and habitat and providing sustainable opportunities contribute to our way of life and identity while providing jobs and economic opportunities to our residents and generating tax revenue for the state.”

A report documenting full survey results is available on WDFW’s website.

