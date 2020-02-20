Rep. Walsh to hold telephone town hall
Aberdeen, WA – Aberdeen Rep. Jim Walsh is inviting 19th District constituents to join him for a telephone town hall meeting on Monday.
In a release it says that the community conversation, which is similar to a call-in radio show, begins at 6 p.m.
Walsh will answer questions and provide an update of the 2020 legislative session.
To participate, constituents can call anytime during the hour-long program on Monday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Dial: (360) 209-6593.
Press * (star key) to ask a question.
For more information, contact Rep. Jim Walsh’s office at (360) 786-7810.
The 60-day legislative session is scheduled to adjourn March 12.