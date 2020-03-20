      Weather Alert

Rep. Walsh schedules coronavirus telephone town hall

Mar 20, 2020 @ 8:04am

Representative Jim Walsh will hold a telephone town hall on Monday to answer questions on coronavirus response.

In an announcement from 19th Legislative District Rep. Jim Walsh, he invites constituents to join him for an emergency telephone town hall meeting to answer questions and address concerns about the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, March 23.

The conversation begins at 6 p.m. 

To participate, constituents can call anytime during the hour-long program.

What: Telephone Town Hall hosted by Rep. Jim Walsh

When: Monday, March 23, 6 to 7 p.m.

Dial:  (360) 209-6593. Press * (star key) to ask a question.

For more information, contact Rep. Jim Walsh’s office at (360) 786-7810.

