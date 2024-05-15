Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to hold mobile office house in Naselle

Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez speaks with constituents at the opening of her Kelso office in December 2023. - Photo from Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) announced she will be holding a third set of mobile office hours in Naselle to assist residents.

The Congresswoman’s team will be available on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Naselle Timberland Library Meeting Room at 4 Parpala Road, Naselle, WA 98638.

Residents will be able to walk in to get assistance with federal agencies like the VA, IRS, and State Department.

Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez has already recovered more than $1.7 million for 1,198 constituents owed to them by federal agencies.

“My bipartisan team is working each day to directly assist folks across Southwest Washington with federal agencies – whether it’s recovering Social Security checks, tax refunds, or veterans benefits you’re owed,” said Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez. “Providing mobile office hours in local communities across the District is part of my mission to make our services more accessible, especially for rural communities and those who may have trouble finding the time to seek out our resources.”

Those not able to make it can always reach out online, by phone at (360) 695-6292, or in person at the Congresswoman’s Vancouver or Kelso offices.