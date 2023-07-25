KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Rep. Kilmer visits West Fork Dam in Hoquiam; seeks funding for removal project

July 25, 2023 8:58AM PDT
Share
Photo property of KXRO

Prior to an event on Monday where Representative Derek Kilmer presented local Vietnam War era veterans with pins to commemorate their service, he was in the area meeting with officials to look at a project in Hoquiam.

On Monday, July 24, Rep. Kilmer (WA-06) met with City of Hoquiam officials to discuss the Hoquiam West Fork Dam Removal and Drinking Water Supply Project. 

KXRO was on hand as Rep. Kilmer met with City Administrator Brian Shay and project staff to see the West Fork Dam firsthand.

Rep. Kilmer tells KXRO that he has submitted a community project funding request for the projects to the House Appropriations Committee for the fiscal year 2024.

 The City of Hoquiam is seeking federal funding to contribute towards an $8 million project to revitalize its water system and restore local salmon habitats. 

Preliminary engineering and a feasibility study, amounting to $1.2 million, are already fully funded through a NOAA grant. 

The proposed project involves removing the West Fork Dam, a barrier to salmon migration in the region, while also creating a reliable drinking water source. 

The unfunded portion of the project, estimated at $8 million, includes the final design and permitting for removal of the West Fork Dam, water system conveyance and treatment upgrades, and dam removal. 

Once completed, the city will maintain the new system through customer rate revenue.

The Hoquiam water project has received endorsements from the Coastal Salmon Partnership, the Chehalis Basin Partnership, Department of Health, and the Department of Ecology.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Looking For YouChris Young
1:26pm
Beer Cant FixThomas Rhett / Jon Pardi
1:23pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard
1:20pm
Shes My Kind Of RainTim Mcgraw
1:12pm
Memory LaneOld Dominion
1:09pm
View Full Playlist