Rep. Kilmer virtually visits GHC
Representative Derek Kilmer virtually visited Grays Harbor College this week to see how the local college has been handling remote learning and learn about challenges they are facing.
In a statement from the college, they say that the Congressman had the virtual visit on Monday.
As part of his visit, the Congressman was able to get a tour of the automotive shop and met with several students to see how the program has been operating in-person. The automotive and other industrial technology programs have been operating in-person for most of the pandemic, following pandemic protocols in place for colleges.
Following the facility tour, Kilmer held a roundtable discussion with college stakeholders to discuss topics such as: the challenges students are facing during remote learning, the impact of the pandemic on enrollment, and the need for more childcare services, housing, and mental health services to support student retention and success.
“Rep. Kilmer represents the 6th District of Washington, which covers all of the Olympic and Kitsap peninsulas, including the entirety of Grays Harbor County. He is a strong advocate for higher education, and was a key supporter of the American Rescue Plan.”
Dr. Ed Brewster, Interim College President, welcomed Rep. Kilmer to the college using Zoom, the same virtual technology many students are using for their classes this year.
“We are honored to host Representative Kilmer and show him the strides GHC and our students are making this year despite challenging circumstances,” said President Brewster. “We appreciate all of the work the Congressman does to help students receive quality education in District 6. The funds provided as part of the American Rescue Plan have allowed GHC to operate despite a significant downturn in enrollment during the pandemic.”
In May, Kilmer announced more than $42 million in emergency COVID-19 funding for higher education from the American Rescue Plan, including more than $4 million for GHC.