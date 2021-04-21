Rep. Jim Walsh to host virtual town hall prior to the conclusion of the 2021 session
As the virtual 2021 session is scheduled to conclude in a few days, 19th District Representative Jim Walsh will be hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday, April 22, from 6 to 7 p.m.
According to a release, during the hour-long online event, Walsh will share an overview of the session and his perspective on a wide range of public policies being debated and decided in Olympia.
The 2021 legislative session is scheduled to end April 25
Topics set to be discussed include the proposed cap-and-trade program, the low-carbon fuel standard, reforming the governor’s emergency powers, and how critical race theory is intersecting with bills being introduced and voted on.
The 19th District lawmaker will also discuss how he feels that the the capital gains income tax and increases are not necessary to pay for COVID-19 relief and other state programs, and he says this is particularly because of the funding Washington state has been allocated from the recent federal stimulus package.
Date: Thursday, April 22
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Registration is required: https://rotf.lol/erv3myy5
Those who would like to take part can also register by going to RepresentativeJimWalsh.com. The registration link includes a section where constituents can submit their questions prior to the event. Anyone needing more information can email [email protected] or call (360) 485-0547.