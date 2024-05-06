KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez to visit Raymond for in-person assistance for residents

May 6, 2024 7:07AM PDT
Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez speaks with constituents at the opening of her Kelso office in December 2023. - Photo from Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03) announced she will be holding a second set of mobile office hours in Raymond, Washington. 

Residents of Washington’s Third District will be able to walk in and get assistance with federal agencies like the VA, IRS, and State Department.

 The Congresswoman’s team tells KXRO that she will be available on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Raymond Timberland Library Meeting Room at 507 Duryea Street, Raymond, WA 98577.

Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez says that she has already recovered more than $1.7 million for 1,121 constituents owed to them by federal agencies.

“My bipartisan team is working each day to directly assist folks across Southwest Washington with federal agencies – whether it’s recovering Social Security checks, tax refunds, or veterans benefits you’re owed,” said Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez. “Providing mobile office hours in local communities across the District is part of my mission to make our services more accessible, especially for rural communities and those who may have trouble finding the time to seek out our resources.”

Constituents looking to receive updates about future office hours in their communities can follow Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez on Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads or subscribe to her newsletter.

Those not able to make it can always reach out online, by phone at (360) 695-6292, or in person at the Congresswoman’s Vancouver or Kelso offices.

