Rental assistance being made available in Pacific County
Residents in Pacific County could get help paying rent as many struggle with finances during the pandemic.
Pacific County Health and Human Services announced that they will begin accepting applications from individuals for rental assistance on Monday, August 17, 2020.
The Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) Grant is intended to prevent evictions by paying past due, current, and future rent, and targeting limited resources to those with the greatest needs while working to distribute funds.
Individuals may apply for up to three months of rent payments in any combination of rental arrears, current rent, or future rent through December 2020.
Officials state that there isn’t enough funding to assist all of the households who may be eligible for rent assistance under this program.
In order to be eligible, households must meet two initial criteria:
- Current Income (over last 60 days) at or below 50% of Area Median Income, and
- At least one month of rent not paid or partially unpaid since March 1, 2020.
Additionally, Household must also meet at least one of the following additional screening criteria (any member of the household can meet the criteria, it doesn’t have to be the head of household):
- Rent burdened: 50% or more of current monthly income is needed to pay rent,
- Previously homeless within last five years. This includes experiences of couch surfing/double up,
- Eviction history within last seven years,
- Housing disrupted due to household member race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, or religion,
- At risk of severe illness as per CDC (62or older, underlying condition),
- Disability of any household member. Includes a physical, developmental, mental, or emotional impairment, including impairment caused by alcohol or drug abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, or brain injury.
- A person with HIV/AIDS is considered disabled. Adults 24 or younger, may also qualify for assistance if they are pregnant or parenting, or have been involved in foster care, mental health, drug or alcohol treatment, court systems, or if they were adopted. United States citizenship is NOT an eligibility requirement of this program.
Funding for the project is supported by a grant awarded by the US Department of the Treasury.
Grant funds will be administered by the Local Government Coronavirus Relief Fund through the Washington State Department of Commerce.
This funding source ends December 31, 2020 or once funds are spent, whichever occurs first.
Application materials can be found at www.pacificcountycovid19.com under the Resources Page or acquired by emailing rentassistance@co.pacific.wa.us.
Application forms can be sent to rentassistance@co.pacific.wa.us, by fax to 360-642-9342, or via mail to;
Pacific County Health Department
Attn: Rent Assistance
7013 Sandridge Rd
Long Beach, WA 98631
If you need assistance filling out forms, please contact 360-214-9996 or email rentassistance@co.pacific.wa.us.