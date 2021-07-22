Reminder: Free Grays Harbor Transit rides begin August 1
As announced, Grays Harbor Transit riders will see free fares beginning soon.
In a decision at their recent meeting, the local transit authority chose to offer the free fares for bus zones within Grays Harbor County starting on August 1.
Pacific County Transit had been offering free rides, but returned to their normal fees as of June 1st.
This fee change will be effective 8-1-21 through 12-31-2022 on all buses within Grays Harbor, or Zone 1.
Zone 2, featuring rides McCleary to Olympia and Oakville to Centralia, will remain at the current pricing of $2.
Some services outside the normal bus routes may have added costs.
All buses are operating on a Monday-Friday schedule, with masking requirements still in effect.
According to the local transit authority, weekend routes are expected to return in the fall, and new driver training is in progress.