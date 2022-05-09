      Weather Alert

Registration open for summer and fall Skills Center classes

May 9, 2022 @ 7:05am

The Twin Harbors branch of New Market Skills Center is reminding students that they are offering school year skills classes free of charge for high school students from Grays Harbor and Pacific County schools. Registration is open and all programs currently have spots available.

Summer classes are being offered in two sessions. 

  • Session 1 (June 15-July 5) includes Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, Health Care Careers and Photography. 
  • Session 2 (July 6-July 22) includes Forestry and Video Production.

The 2022-23 school year begins August 31. Programs will be offered from 12:05-2:45 p.m. with the exception of Medical Assisting, which is in the morning. 

Students are able to balance their skills center programs with their high school schedules to meet graduation requirements and earn up to 3.0 credits for each program. All programs provide students with hands-on career exploration, opportunities for college credit, graduation pathways and some industry certifications.

The programs are outlined below.

  • Automotive Technology. Students work on live vehicles and learn in a hands-on shop setting that emulates the industry. College credit and industry certifications are available. 
  • Criminal Justice. Students learn the fundamentals of our constitution and the legal system preparing them for any related careers in the legal or police science fields. College credit is available 
  • Electrical Engineering. Students have the opportunity to work in a real industrial, commercial and residential setting while utilizing industry equipment and tools. This program is beneficial to students who enjoy hands-on learning and are interested in careers related to electrical, engineering, lineman, HVAC and refrigeration. College credit is available.
  • Medical Assistant. Offered in partnership with Grays Harbor College preparing students for the Medical Assistant certification. College credit is available. 
  • Professional Medical Careers. Students will acquire a foundation of skills for any career in the medical field and have the opportunity to earn their CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) credential. College credit is available.

Established in 2010, Twin Harbors serves students from 11 school districts including: Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Lake Quinault, Montesano, North Beach, Ocosta, Raymond, South Bend, Taholah, Willapa Valley and Wishkah Valley.

Please contact Lynn Green, Director, at 360-538-2038 ([email protected]) or Mona Dilley at 360- 538-2039 ([email protected]) for more information and summer/fall registration details. 

