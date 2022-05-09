Registration open for summer and fall Skills Center classes

The Twin Harbors branch of New Market Skills Center is reminding students that they are offering school year skills classes free of charge for high school students from Grays Harbor and Pacific County schools. Registration is open and all programs currently have spots available.
Summer classes are being offered in two sessions.
The 2022-23 school year begins August 31. Programs will be offered from 12:05-2:45 p.m. with the exception of Medical Assisting, which is in the morning.
Students are able to balance their skills center programs with their high school schedules to meet graduation requirements and earn up to 3.0 credits for each program. All programs provide students with hands-on career exploration, opportunities for college credit, graduation pathways and some industry certifications.
The programs are outlined below.
Established in 2010, Twin Harbors serves students from 11 school districts including: Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Lake Quinault, Montesano, North Beach, Ocosta, Raymond, South Bend, Taholah, Willapa Valley and Wishkah Valley.
Please contact Lynn Green, Director, at 360-538-2038 ([email protected]) or Mona Dilley at 360- 538-2039 ([email protected]) for more information and summer/fall registration details.