KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Regional Chess Championships open to students from Grays Harbor and Pacific counties

January 23, 2024 8:07AM PST
Share
Photo by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels

Youth from 6th through 12th grades are invited to compete in the Southwest Washington High School and Middle School Chess Championships.

The free, non-profit event will be held on Saturday, February 3 at Centralia College.  

Both tournaments are regional championships, limited to students in western Washington who reside south and west of Pierce County.

The high school championship is both an individual and team event.  Winning high school teams qualify to play in the 58th annual Washington State High School Chess Team Championships, to be held March 2 at Interlake High School in Bellevue.

According to organizers, last year‘s first-ever SW WA Regional saw 280 players register, with Olympia HS finishing 1st, W.F.West (Chehalis) 2nd, and Columbia River HS (Vancouver) 3rd.

Both the middle school and high school tournaments are offered free of charge, courtesy of the Washington High School Chess Association and the Chess Enrichment Association, two non-profits helping to bring the benefits of chess to students.

Advance entry is required. Beginners are welcome.

To enter, visit whsca.org for further details on each tournament.

Full tourney details at http://northwestchess.info/swwa2024.html .

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Wild Flowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
2:30pm
Chillin ItCole Swindell
2:26pm
Everything She AintHailey Whitters
2:23pm
American SoldierToby Keith
2:14pm
Different Round HereRiley Green / Luke Combs
2:11pm
View Full Playlist