Red Cross asking for donations and blood as needs arise
The American Red Cross is asking for assistance as more individuals stay home, yet the need for their services continues.
March has been proclaimed as Red Cross Month for more than 75 years by U.S. presidents to help people who depend on the Red Cross mission.
This year’s theme was “emergencies don’t take a break”, and the Red Cross says that rings true now more than ever.
They tell KXRO that even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital patients still need lifesaving blood; neighbors still need food, shelter and care after disasters of all sizes; military families still need support; people still need to know how to perform critical skills like first aid and CPR; and vulnerable communities worldwide still need humanitarian assistance.
You can donate at redcross.org/givingday to be one of 30,000 supporters to stand together and aid others during life’s crises when help cannot wait.
Your gift will enable us to continue delivering our lifesaving work — both today and in the days ahead.
You can also help by scheduling an appointment to donate blood at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak.
Healthy individuals are needed to schedule an appointment to give in the days and weeks ahead to help patients counting on lifesaving blood throughout this Pandemic.
For information on how to protect your well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit redcross.org/coronavirus.
Blood drives are not considered “mass gatherings” Blood drives are controlled events with trained staff and appropriate safety measures to protect donors and recipients. Like a hospital, grocery store or a pharmacy, a blood drive is essential to ensuring the health of the community.
Maintaining an adequate blood supply is a challenge under normal circumstances. It’s even more challenging in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Two blood drives have been scheduled locally in Pacific County:
April 8th , 2020
Elks Lodge #1292
326 3rd St
Raymond, WA 98577
April 9th , 2020
Ilwaco Timberland Library
151 1st Ave N
Ilwaco, WA 98624