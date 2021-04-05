Recreational crabbing reopens in Grays Harbor
Effective immediately, recreational crabbing has reopened in Grays Harbor.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that recreational crabbing in the waters of Marine Area 2, Westport-Ocean Shores, north of Point Chehalis and all waters of Marine Area 2-2 (Grays Harbor) have been reopened.
According to the department, the action is based on the recent marine toxin test results. The Washington Department of Health has determined that Dungeness crab are safe for human consumption in that portion of the coastal waters.
Waters of Marine Area 1 (Ilwaco), Marine area 2 south of Point Chehalis. and Marine Area 2-1 (Willapa Bay) remain closed to recreational crabbing, until further notice.
DOH recommends that crabbers who are fishing outside of the current closure area remove the crab viscera from their catch to avoid any exposure to possible toxins.