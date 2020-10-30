      Weather Alert

Rebelle Rally Duo Finish in the top 3 In The Kia Telluride

Oct 30, 2020 @ 4:59pm

Alyssa Roenigk, a senior writer at  ESPN, drove  a 2020 Telluride SX in the fifth annual Rebelle Rally, an all-women, off-road navigational challenge held in the deserts of California and Nevada. Her navigator, Sabrina Howells is a Los Angeles-based actor (Everybody Hates Chris, Kaleidoscope, Freddy’s Nightmares) who guided them to a second place victory using only old-fashioned paper maps and a compass—no GPS, no cell phones, no digital devices of any kind. 

Kix 95.3 morning show host, The Luceman, had a chance to talk to them both about this amazing accomplishment! Check out the interview below.

Telluriders Team Tackles Tough Off-Road Rebelle Rally

