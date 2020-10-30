Rebelle Rally Duo Finish in the top 3 In The Kia Telluride
Alyssa Roenigk, a senior writer at ESPN, drove a 2020 Telluride SX in the fifth annual Rebelle Rally, an all-women, off-road navigational challenge held in the deserts of California and Nevada. Her navigator, Sabrina Howells is a Los Angeles-based actor (Everybody Hates Chris, Kaleidoscope, Freddy’s Nightmares) who guided them to a second place victory using only old-fashioned paper maps and a compass—no GPS, no cell phones, no digital devices of any kind.
Kix 95.3 morning show host, The Luceman, had a chance to talk to them both about this amazing accomplishment! Check out the interview below.
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the “Official Automotive Partner” of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*