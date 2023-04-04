Razor clam digs approved to begin April 6; daily limit increases to 20 clams

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers today confirmed the next round of coastal razor clam digging can proceed as planned from April 6-12 with an increased daily limit of 20 clams per person.

“Now that we have the toxicity closure behind us and are turning the corner into spring morning digs, we’re looking forward to better digging conditions and larger sacks of clams due to an increased bag limit,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist.

On all open beaches – Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis – the daily limit from April 6 through May 14 is 20 clams instead of the usual 15. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.

Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. The most successful digging occurs within two hours before the listed time of low tide.

Since low tides for tentative digs on May 11-14 are near or after 12 p.m., digging will be allowed from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. for those specific days only. Digging is also extended until 1 p.m. on April 12.

The following digs during morning (a.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled (digging extended to 1 p.m. on April 12 only):

April 6, Thursday, 7:34 AM; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 7, Friday, 8:10 AM; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 8, Saturday, 8:48 AM; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)

April 9, Sunday, 9:29 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)

April 10, Monday, 10:15 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 11, Tuesday, 11:09 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 12, Wednesday, 12:12 PM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging extended until 1 PM)

Future tentative digs during morning (a.m.) low tides are scheduled (digging allowed 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on May 11-14 only):

April 19, Wednesday, 6:44 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 20, Thursday, 7:28 AM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 21, Friday, 8:09 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 22, Saturday, 8:50 AM; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 23, Sunday, 9:31 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 24, Monday, 10:14 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 25, Tuesday, 11:01 AM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 4, Thursday, 6:32 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 5, Friday, 7:10 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 6, Saturday, 7:49 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 7, Sunday, 8:31 AM; -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 8, Monday, 9:15 AM; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 9, Tuesday, 10:03 AM; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 10, Wednesday, 10:57 AM; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 11, Thursday, 11:56 AM; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 12, Friday, 12:59 PM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 13, Saturday, 2:03 PM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

May 14, Sunday, 3:03 PM; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging allowed 4 AM until 4 PM only)

From WDFW:

WDFW will announce digging opportunities via the WDFW razor clam webpage when marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so. Domoic acid, a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. More information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, can be found on WDFW’s domoic acid webpage and on the DOH webpage.

As in past years, WDFW is asking beachgoers to avoid disturbing nesting snowy plovers – a small bird with gray wings and a white breast – by staying out of the dunes and posted areas along the southwest coast. Snowy plover nests are nearly invisible, and it is vital to give birds the space to live and thrive during nesting period, especially along the southern end on Twin Harbors – known as Midway Beach – and the north end of Long Beach.

Avoid leaving leftover food or trash – which attracts predators – on the beach and picnic areas, keep pets on a leash, stay out of dunes, and avoid areas which are clearly marked with posted signs. When driving on the beach, please respect the 25 MPH speed limit and enter only at designated access points. Stay on the hard-packed sand near the high tide line to avoid crushing clam beds and snowy plover nests.

To participate, razor clam diggers must purchase their new 2023-2024 recreational fishing or shellfishing licenses, available from hundreds of license vendors around the state. All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. To be notified of in-season rule changes as they are announced sign up for email notifications at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.

Shellfish and seafood enthusiasts can also start making plans to attend the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival on April 8-9. This long-running event celebrates the unique contribution of razor clams to Washington’s culture and coastal communities.