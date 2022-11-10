Razor clam digging remains paused following latest toxin tests

Toxin levels on some local beaches remain above the safe-to-eat level set by the Department of Health, delaying the recreational razor clam season even further.

In the latest results from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, it shows that marine toxin levels have increased above the action level at a number of beaches, with others just below the threshold.

The 2022-23 Washington recreational razor clam season remains closed on ALL beaches.

Razor clam meat tissue was tested on the coastal beaches on November 6, with mixed results.

The action levels are; 20 ppm for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP.

On Copalis, levels tested showed the middle beach at 22 ppm, with the north and south areas at 19 and 18 ppm respectively

Long Beach testing was above the health limits by the largest margin, with testing showing 23, 30, and 35 ppm in their sections

Mocrocks tested below the 20 ppm level throughout the beach, although the levels showed 17, 18, and 19 ppm among the clams to raise concern about reaching that level

Twin Harbors saw two areas above the limit at 22 and 26 ppm, with the north part of that beach at 17 ppm

Before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, WDOH protocol requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level, in two tests that are at least 10 days apart.

WDFW will continue testing, but at this time do not have an estimate of when digging can proceed.

These results along with previous results are posted at: https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/basics/domoic-acid/levels

These samples were all collected on 11/6/2022.

Long Beach (north):

domoic acid = 30 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

Long Beach (middle):

domoic acid = 23 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

Long Beach (south):

domoic acid = 35 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

Twin Harbors (north):

domoic acid = 17 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

Twin Harbors (middle):

domoic acid = 26 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

Twin Harbors (south):

domoic acid = 22 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

Copalis Area (north)

domoic acid = 19 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = <1 ug/100g

Copalis Area (middle)

domoic acid = 22 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = 1 ug/100g

Copalis Area (south)

domoic acid = 18 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = <1 ug/100g

Mocrocks (north)

domoic acid = 17 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

Mocrocks (middle)

domoic acid = 18 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = <1 ug/100g

Mocrocks (south)

domoic acid = 19 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = <1 ug/100g

For more information on razor clams, including how seasons are set, population sampling techniques and how to dig, clean and cook razor clams please see the following link:

https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams

For more information on marine toxins, see the following link: