Razor clam digging remains on pause due to toxin levels

The recreational razor clam season on all coastal beaches remains closed until further notice, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced.

Razor clam test results released on Dec. 22 indicate domoic acid levels on all beaches remain above the health guidelines for safe consumption set by Washington Department of Health (WDOH) officials.

“While many had to change their holiday razor clamming plans, we are looking forward to some many excellent digging opportunities in the months ahead,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “With that in mind, we’ll continue to work closely with our partners at WDOH to closely monitor razor clam toxin levels and reopen harvest as soon as clams are safe to eat.”

Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. WDFW learned from similar algae bloom events in the past that razor clams can be very slow to have domoic acid leave their meat tissue. More information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, can be found on WDFW’s domoic acid webpage.

WDFW shellfish staff will continue to regularly dig test samples of razor clams to monitor the situation.

WDOH requires two test samples taken at least 10 days apart (depending on tides and weather) must fall under the health guideline level before a beach can reopen for digging.

WDFW crews collected razor clams recently from all three areas (north, middle and south) on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

“As you can see below, the levels on these beaches remain above the action level. This collection occurred on better tides with low surf and good weather, allowing us to sample clams from lower sections of beach at each area. While there is no longer domoic acid present in our water samples, you can see that that these clams still have elevated levels in their meat tissue. This means there will be no harvest on any beaches for the foreseeable future. More samples from all beaches will be collected on the next low tides series as surf and weather allow.”

Below are the most recent toxin levels provided by Washington Department of Health (WDOH) for Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP) or Domoic Acid, Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) and Diarrhetic Shellfish Poison (DSP).

These samples were all collected on 12/19/2022.

Long Beach Area (north)

domoic acid = 36 ppm

PSP = <38 ug/100g

DSP = none detected

Long Beach Area (middle)

domoic acid = 37 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = NTD

Long Beach Area (south)

domoic acid = 36 ppm

PSP = <38 ug/100g

DSP = none detected

These samples were all collected on 12/18/2022.

Twin Harbors Area (north)

domoic acid = 36 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = <1 ug/100g

Twin Harbors Area (middle)

domoic acid = 21 ppm

PSP = <38 ug/100g

DSP = none detected

Twin Harbors Area (south)

domoic acid = 20 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

Copalis Area (north)

domoic acid = 27 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = <1 ug/100g

Copalis Area (middle)

domoic acid = 22 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = 1 ug/100g

Copalis Area (south)

domoic acid = 21 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

Mocrocks (north)

domoic acid = 23 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = <1 ug/100g

Mocrocks (middle)

domoic acid = 28 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

Mocrocks (south)

domoic acid = 22 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = <1 ug/100g

These results along with previous results are posted on our web site at: https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/basics/domoic-acid/levels

WDFW plans to announce future opportunities once marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so.

For more information, go to the WDFW’s razor clam webpage and the DOH webpage. To be notified of in-season rule changes as they are announced sign up for email notifications at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.