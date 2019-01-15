Ray Kahler & Joy Dorsch Talk Musicale!

Ray Kahler and Joy Dorsch stopped by the Kix Morning show this week to talk about this Saturday’s (Jan. 19, 2019) “Musicale” scholarship benefit concert happening at at 7:00 pm at Aberdeen First Presbyterian Church, 4th and Broadway. Admission is FREE with gourmet dessert reception following the performance. Ray even played the clarinet for us!

In the first clip, Ray and Joy talk about the concert and who it benefits.

In clip 2 former Judge and local attorney Ray Kahler plays the clarinet live in the studio!

Make sure to go see this fun event this Saturday 7:00 pm, at the Aberdeen First Presbyterian Church, 4th and Broadway. Admission is FREE!

Performers of this Saturday’s Musicale scholarship benefit concert!

Pictured are: Top: Grays Harbor Opera Workshop directed by Ian and Joy Dorsch, Bottom L-R: Trio with Merry Jo Zimmer – piano, Wendy Koski – french horn and Karen Meikle – violin; Ben Fagerstedt, baritone vocal soloist; KPCP duo with Ray Kahler and Ellen Pickell; string quartet with Debra Akerlund – 1st violin, Lesl… See More — with Wendy Koski, Natasha Brown-williams, Andrea Vingo, Alexa Amarok, Ray Kahler and Joy Elizabeth Dorsch.