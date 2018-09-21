Rascal Flatts Live acoustic show Has been cancelled!

Unfortunately, we just received some disappointing news. Management has canceled the live stream for Rascal Flatts. Singer Gary Levox has laryngitis and they are concerned about his performance. However They will still capture video and audio of the performance but want to have final say on those videos, based on the quality of Gary’s performance. Once we receive approval from Rascal Flatts management, we will distribute links of the performances. Stay tuned…..