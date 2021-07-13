Racing on Simpson Avenue while impaired leads to vehicular homicide charges
A 24-year-old south Aberdeen female was taken into custody and released on Saturday following a fatal traffic collision in Aberdeen.
The Aberdeen Police Department issued notice of the rollover accident at the intersection of Simpson Avenue and North Park Street around 1:30 in the morning.
When officers arrived they found a white 2015 Toyota 4Runner on its roof in the middle of the road with multiple people in the road attempting to give aid to the accident victims.
Officers located a 20-year-old female on the ground in “severe critical condition”.
The police report states that a 24-year-old driver was with her two sisters (20 and 17 years of age) and two children (5-year-old female, 2-year-old male), at the time of the collision.
The 20-year-old was transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The other injured individuals were treated by the Aberdeen Fire Department and the hospital.
According to police, it appears that the 24-year-old was driving from a party in Hoquiam to South Aberdeen when someone in a car pulled up next to the 4Runner, wanting to race. The two vehicles raced down Simpson at approximately 70 MPH when the 4Runner entered the corner, striking the “Breaker” concrete monument, sending the truck up the structure, spilling it around and striking a tree before rolling.
The 20-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver was taken into custody for The woman was booked into the Aberdeen City Jail for Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Assault, and driving under the influence charges.
The Aberdeen Police Department are requesting businesses and/or residences along Simpson Ave., who have video surveillance of the vehicles, to contact our detectives.
The second vehicle does not appear to be involved in the collision.
A member of the Hoquiam Police Department assisted the Aberdeen Police Collision Investigation Team with the FARO scene mapping, and the Washington State Patrol also assisted by flying their investigative drone for aerial photography (once it was daylight).
The scene was approximately 345 feet from the start of tire marks to where the vehicle came to rest. The roadway was blocked and traffic was routed through a brief detour until just after 9:15 AM.
The investigation continues.