Quinault River bridge closed for repairs; travel around Lake Quinault impacted

April 20, 2023 8:35AM PDT
Photo from Olympic National Forest

The Olympic National Forest sent out an alert for anyone visiting the Quinault Valley this spring.

They shared that drivers around Lake Quinault should be aware that the bridge spanning the Quinault River at the intersection of the South Shore and North Shore Roads is currently closed. 

This closure is due to scheduled maintenance and recent winter storm damage. 

Officials say that while driving the Quinault Loop is not possible at this time, visitors can still travel the South Shore Road from HWY 101 to Brunch Falls, and from Hwy 101 to the end of the North Fork Road.

In addition, Olympic National Park has closed the Graves Creek Road, Graves Creek Campground, and East Fork Quinault Trail to vehicle and pedestrian traffic through May 25, 2023 during road and foot bridge repairs.

Within the Olympic National Forest on the South Shore Road, the Rain Forest Nature Trail Loop and Gatton Creek Trail Loop are still open.

Along the North Shore Road in Olympic National Park, visitors can still access the Maple Glade/Kestner Homestead Loop as well as the North Fork Trail and Campground.

